Ukrainian Citizen is Hospitalized in Stara Zagora because of Suspected Coronavirus Infection

A Ukrainian citizen is admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the University Hospital “Prof. Dr. St. Kirkovich" for monitoring.



He is a resident of Stara Zagora, but for the past three years, he has lived in China. He left the country on February 4, health authorities said.

Tests are being conducted and a sample is sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Sofia.

The result will be out within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the patient is feeling better.