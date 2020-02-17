Ukrainian Citizen is Hospitalized in Stara Zagora because of Suspected Coronavirus Infection
www.pixabay.com
A Ukrainian citizen is admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the University Hospital “Prof. Dr. St. Kirkovich" for monitoring.
He is a resident of Stara Zagora, but for the past three years, he has lived in China. He left the country on February 4, health authorities said.
Tests are being conducted and a sample is sent to the National Reference Laboratory in Sofia.
The result will be out within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the patient is feeling better.
