The Death Toll of the Coronavirus in China Reached 1765

The death toll of the coronavirus in China has reached 1,765 people after another 100 deaths were reported in Hubei, according to official figures published today.

In total, at least 70,400 people were infected in China.

Outside of mainland China, there are nearly 600 confirmed cases in 30 countries but they have resulted in only five deaths at this stage - one in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France.

The World Health Organization has sent experts to China who began discussing the epidemic with their Chinese counterparts last night, AFP reported.

