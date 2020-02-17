Mostly Sunny in Bulgaria Today
Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 17, 2020, Monday // 10:41| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. In the morning, fog or low clouds expected only in some lowland areas. A light south-southwest wind will blow in the eastern part of the country.
Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C, in Sofia – around 12C. Atmospheric pressure will drop but will remain higher than average for the month.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » 5.6 Earthquake Off the Coast of Indonesia
- » Hundreds of Flights Canceled in UK because of the Storm "Dennis"
- » Record Wind Gusts of 255 km/h Hit Iceland
- » Ivan Geshev: There will be Permanent Checks of What is Burnt in the TPPs
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures mostly between 9C and 14C
- » Cold Wave in Saudi Arabia