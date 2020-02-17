Mostly Sunny in Bulgaria Today

Today, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly sunny. In the morning, fog or low clouds expected only in some lowland areas. A light south-southwest wind will blow in the eastern part of the country.

Maximum temperatures between 11C and 16C, in Sofia – around 12C. Atmospheric pressure will drop but will remain higher than average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.