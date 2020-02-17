Northern Macedonia Dissolved its Parliament

The Parliament of Northern Macedonia passed the law on the state prosecutor's office and dissolved itself - less than two months until the next elections.

The move comes after the scandalous double vote on the controversial law on state prosecutors. The vote was rejected by the Parliament, but pressed by the ruling SDSM party, Speaker Xhaferi ordered a second vote, Republika reported.

Nikola Micevski of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE challenged the repeat vote and called the ruling "criminals".

Social Democratic Union leader Zoran Zaev has accused his opponent of hampering European integration in northern Macedonia.

Speaking to the European Union, Zaev said his country has already fulfilled all the conditions and is awaiting an invitation for accession talks.

Earlier, Parliament dismissed Labor and Social Policy Minister Rashella Mizrahi.