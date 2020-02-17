Northern Macedonia Dissolved its Parliament

World | February 17, 2020, Monday // 06:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Northern Macedonia Dissolved its Parliament www.pixabay.com

The Parliament of Northern Macedonia passed the law on the state prosecutor's office and dissolved itself - less than two months until the next elections.

The move comes after the scandalous double vote on the controversial law on state prosecutors. The vote was rejected by the Parliament, but pressed by the ruling SDSM party, Speaker Xhaferi ordered a second vote, Republika reported.

Nikola Micevski of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE challenged the repeat vote and called the ruling "criminals".

Social Democratic Union leader Zoran Zaev has accused his opponent of hampering European integration in northern Macedonia.

Speaking to the European Union, Zaev said his country has already fulfilled all the conditions and is awaiting an invitation for accession talks.

Earlier, Parliament dismissed Labor and Social Policy Minister Rashella Mizrahi.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Northern Macedonia, parliament, dissolved
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria