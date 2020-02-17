Eminem's Song Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube
Lifestyle | February 17, 2020, Monday // 06:29| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The song the American rapper "Rap God" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
His song became the third to reach 1 billion views after "Love The Way You Lie" in which he sing with Rihanna ans "Not Afraid".
Earlier this year, the rapper released a surprising album, which is his 11th studio album.
Eminem's previous album "Kamikaze" was also released in 2018 without being announced in advance.
- » The New James Bond Movie Title Song will be Performed by Billie Eilish
- » What It’s Like to Drive in the USA Versus Europe
- » What Should I Know Before Travelling to Russia?
- » Rihanna Launched her Own Jewelry Brand
- » Dwayne Johnson-The Rock Launches his Own Tequila (PHOTO)
- » HBO Announces Game of Thrones Spinoff