Eminem's Song Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

The song the American rapper "Rap God" reached 1 billion views on YouTube.

His song became the third to reach 1 billion views after "Love The Way You Lie" in which he sing with Rihanna ans "Not Afraid".

Earlier this year, the rapper released a surprising album, which is his 11th studio album.

Eminem's previous album "Kamikaze" was also released in 2018 without being announced in advance.

