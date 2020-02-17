Turkey to Russia: The Attacks in Syria must Stop Immediately

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told his Russian counterpart that attacks in Syria's northwestern Idlib region should be stopped immediately and that a permanent ceasefire should be achieved.

"We told (Russia on Saturday) ...that the aggression in Idlib must stop and that a lasting ceasefire has to be achieved now," Cavusoglu told reporters during a briefing at the Munich Security Conference, adding that Turkish and Russian officials will discuss the issue in Moscow on Monday.

Turkey and Russia support opposing parties to the conflict in Syria but cooperate on a political solution. The Syrian government's recent offensive in Idlib has raised tensions between Ankara and Moscow, prompting them to exchange slanderous words.

Speaking in Germany after the Munich Security Conference, Çavuşoğlu also said he met with US deputies at the conference, adding that Washington should work to improve relations with Turkey.

"We told them that we expected a sincere approach from the United States in line with the spirit of our alliance," he said, days after the top U.S. envoy for Syria came to Ankara for talks on Idlib and cooperation in Syria, KFGO reported.