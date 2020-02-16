PM Borissov: Bulgaria is the Only Country that has Coped with Illegal Migration

Within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with Bavarian Prime Minister Marcus Zöder. During the conversation, PM Borissov pointed out that Bulgaria was the only country that has coped with illegal migration and raises incomes every year. "We have 3.7% steady growth of gross domestic product, many German investors, fiscal reserve, foreign exchange reserve, and we are second after the USA in investments in the defense sector," he added. "I can say that the only one who always remains in his position as prime minister, no matter the changes in Europe, is Borissov, Zöder told the Bulgarian Prime Minister. The two heads of governments expressed satisfaction with the intense political contacts in recent years, as well as the dynamic ties in the fields of home affairs, security and tourism, BNR reported.

Later, PM Borissov also met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The two agreed that Europe must remain united in the face of challenges and guarantee security and prosperity to European citizens. The two discussed options for expanding bilateral contacts. PM Borissov has pointed out the excellent conditions for doing business in Bulgaria and added that this country would continue to work on expanding the presence of Bulgarian products on the German market in sectors such as electronics and electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and information technology.