Albania to Receive € 3m Donation from the Netherlands to Deal with Powerful Earthquake Damage

The Dutch government has decided to donate 3m euros to Albania in order to help the country to recover after the catastrophic earthquake last year, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in his Twitter account.

"The Netherlands stands stands next to Albania in the aftermath of the earthquake and will donate €3 million for reconstruction efforts. ", he wrote

The Netherlands is determined to assist Albania.

An International Donor Conference on Albania will be held in Brussels on 17 February, chaired by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.