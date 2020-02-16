Albania to Receive € 3m Donation from the Netherlands to Deal with Powerful Earthquake Damage
www.pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Dutch government has decided to donate 3m euros to Albania in order to help the country to recover after the catastrophic earthquake last year, Foreign Minister Stef Blok said in his Twitter account.
"The Netherlands stands stands next to Albania in the aftermath of the earthquake and will donate €3 million for reconstruction efforts. ", he wrote
The Netherlands is determined to assist Albania.
An International Donor Conference on Albania will be held in Brussels on 17 February, chaired by EC President Ursula von der Leyen.
- » Bulgaria Returns another 54 Containers with Waste to Italy
- » Protests in Greece over New Refugee Centers
- » The EU has Spared Turkey from being Blacklisted
- » Today is the World Pulses Day: See the Production of Pulses in the EU Prepared by Eurostat
- » What will be the Future EU-UK Partnership after Brexit?
- » EU Visas are Now € 80