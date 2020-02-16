A Record 5 Tonnes of Cocaine Seized in Costa Rica
Costa Rica police seized the largest amount of drug in its history yesterday - 5 tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container of flowers that was to be loaded today in the port of Limon, on the Caribbean coast, France Press reported.
The drug was hidden in a shipment of flowers traveling to the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, the Interior Minister said.
Police officers found 202 suitcases containing 5048 packages of cocaine in the container. A suspect, a 46-year-old man from Costa Rica, was arrested.
