5.6 Earthquake Off the Coast of Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on the Richter scale has been recorded in the Ceram Sea off the coast of Indonesia, the Euro-Mediterranean Meteorological Center reported.

The earthquake was registered late last night. The epicenter is located 272 kilometers south of Sorong in West Papua and is 30 kilometers deep.

There are no reports of casualties or destruction.

No tsunami threat was issued.

