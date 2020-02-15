IMF: Inequality in Bulgaria Keeps Growing

According to Jaewoo Lee, Head of the IMF mission for Bulgaria, inequality in this country keeps growing, BNR reported.

As a measure to provide more resources for social spending, the Fund proposes increasing the maximum social security income without eliminating the flat tax of 10%. IMF experts, who have been in Bulgaria since February 4, have held a series of meetings with government officials, BNB experts, business and non-governmental organizations. The fund assessed the stability of the financial system and the state of the economy in 2019, announcing that stable, albeit more moderate economic growth is expected in 2020, as well.

Meanwhile, the National Statistical Institute announced that annual inflation in January was 4.2%, with a rise in prices marked in almost all goods and services.

