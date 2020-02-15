China is Cleaning and Quarantining Banknotes due to the Coronavirus
China is cleaning and quarantining banknotes in circulation to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This was announced today by the central bank, which reaffirmed its support for companies experiencing difficulties due to the epidemic.
Banks use ultraviolet rays to disinfect banknotes before locking them up and "isolating" them for seven or 14 days, said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the Chinese Central Bank (PBOC).
“We must preserve the safety and health of cash users,” insisted Fan, adding that transfers of tickets between provinces had been suspended.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Covid-19 pneumonia is mainly transmitted by respiratory route (for example in saliva droplets) and by physical contact, but also by touching contaminated surfaces.
