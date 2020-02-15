China is Cleaning and Quarantining Banknotes due to the Coronavirus

World | February 15, 2020, Saturday // 20:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: China is Cleaning and Quarantining Banknotes due to the Coronavirus www.pixabay.com

China is cleaning and quarantining banknotes in circulation to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This was announced today by the central bank, which reaffirmed its support for companies experiencing difficulties due to the epidemic.

Banks use ultraviolet rays to disinfect banknotes before locking them up and "isolating" them for seven or 14 days, said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the Chinese Central Bank (PBOC).

“We must preserve the safety and health of cash users,” insisted Fan, adding that transfers of tickets between provinces had been suspended.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Covid-19 pneumonia is mainly transmitted by respiratory route (for example in saliva droplets) and by physical contact, but also by touching contaminated surfaces.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, banknotes, quarantine, Chinese Central Bank (PBOC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria