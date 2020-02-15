Confirmed: Kubrat Pulev will Anthony Joshua on June 20 in London

The location and date of the World Boxing Title match between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua have already been determined. The epic fight will take place on June 20 (Saturday) at Tottenham Stadium in London. This is written in the draft of the contract, which was received just hours ago at Kubrat Pulev's headquarters.

The information was confirmed by Pulev's Ivaylo Gotsev.

Gotsev announced that 35% of the tickets for the Joshua-Pulev fight are guaranteed to the Bulgarian public.