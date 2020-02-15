Record Wind Gusts of 255 km/h Hit Iceland

Hurricane winds of 255 km/h have been recorded by weather stations in Iceland.

The weather station Hafnarfjall reported an incredible wind gusts of 255.6 km/h (= 71 m/s = 159 mph) this morning, 11 GMT. Hafnarfjall is located around 40 km north of the capital Reykjavik

Warnings for possible interruptions to ferry lines and power outages have been issued in the UK

There is also a chance for flooding due to the heavy rains.