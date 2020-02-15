First Victim of the Coronavirus in Europe

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist has died from the new coronavirus in France, which is the first confirmed death from the disease outside Asia, according to the country's health ministry.

The Chinese tourist is from Hubei Province. She arrived in France on January 16 and was quarantined at a hospital on January 25.

The daughter of the elderly Chinese woman is also infected but is believed to be recovering, the French health minister said.

So far, there are 11 registered cases in France.

