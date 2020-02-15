Bulgaria Returns another 54 Containers with Waste to Italy

The UNI-Aspire Panama ship will arrive today in Varna to return more containers with waste to Italy.

The containers arrived at the port at the end of last year and have a 90-day temporary storage regime for the port. They have not been collected by the recipient.

Last week the first 28 containers of waste were returned to Italy. They were intended to be stored on the site of Trash Universe in the town of Galabovo.

Another 20 containers are also approved by the Varna District Prosecutor's Office for re-export. They are waiting for the next ship.

The pre-trial proceedings concern containers that arrived at the port of Varna between 9 October and 25 November last year.

Meanwhile, other garbage vessels continue to arrive in Varna.