PM Borissov: Bulgaria has Consistently Supported NATO European and Euro-Atlantic Prospects

NATO is the most successful political and military alliance in history, existing for over 70 years. It guarantees the security of its countries and people by constantly adapting to the new security challenges, Prime Minister and GERB Chair Boyko Borissov said in Munich at the Transatlantic Forum, organised by the Christian Social Union, the GERB’s press office said.



NATO remains a major forum for political consultation and cooperation between Europe and North America, Prime Minister Borissov noted. "Despite some disagreements, the allies have always demonstrated an ability to unite around the key task of protecting and guaranteeing the security of people," the prime minister said. In his words, the transatlantic bond is crucial to defending the common values, security and prosperity. "NATO remains the foundation of Bulgaria's and Europe's security and defence," Prime Minister Borissov said.



He further said that Bulgaria works actively and consistently with the U.S. for the development of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, their modernisation, combat readiness, mobility and interoperability with NATO standards. In the context of its strategic partnership with the U.S., Bulgaria is ready to work for the development of mutually beneficial industrial cooperation and technology exchange, the prime minister pointed out.



"NATO and the EU should keep their attention on the developments in the Western Balkans. Bulgaria has consistently supported their European and Euro-Atlantic prospects," he said, adding that this was crucial to the security, stability and future of the region, strategically important for the Euro-Atlantic community.