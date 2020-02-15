The US Allocates $ 1 Billion to European Countries for Energy Security Projects
The US allocates about $ 1 billion to Central and Eastern European countries for energy security projects under the Three Seas initiative to develop the regional dialogue. This was announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a speech to the Munich Security Conference.
The implementation of projects will help these countries secure their energy security.
Expect details.
