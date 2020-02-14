Minister Vladislav Goranov: The Bulgarian Currency is Undervalued

The Bulgarian lev is undervalued, Bulgaria's Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said, referring to econometric models for evaluating the exchange rates used by the IMF. Once again, Goranov has denied fears that the savings of Bulgarian citizens will melt after joining the eurozone and confirmed that the country will enter the eurozone with the same lev-euro exchange rate as it currently has.

President Rumen Radev met with Bulgarian National Bank Governor Dimitar Radev and they discussed the country's accession to the ERM II, which is a mandatory step in joining the euro area. Radev called for strict implementation of parliamentary guarantees of financial stability, full and constant citizens' awareness and transparency in the work of responsible institutions, BNR reported.

