Eurostat: Which EU Countries have the Highest Marriage Rates?

In 2018, the European Union (EU) countries with the highest number of marriages relative to the population were Cyprus (7.8 marriages per 1 000 inhabitants), Romania (7.4), Lithuania (7.0) and Latvia (6.8). These were followed by Malta (5.8), Slovakia (5.7) and Denmark (5.6), Eurostat reported.

In contrast, the lowest marriage rates were around 3 marriages per 1 000 inhabitants, which were reported in Luxembourg (3.1), Italy (3.2) and Portugal (3.4), followed by Spain, France (2017 data) and Slovenia (all 3.5).