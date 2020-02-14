Eurostat: Which EU Countries have the Highest Marriage Rates?

February 14, 2020
Bulgaria: Eurostat: Which EU Countries have the Highest Marriage Rates? www.pixabay.com

In 2018, the European Union (EU) countries with the highest number of marriages relative to the population were Cyprus (7.8 marriages per 1 000 inhabitants), Romania (7.4), Lithuania (7.0) and Latvia (6.8). These were followed by Malta (5.8), Slovakia (5.7) and Denmark (5.6), Eurostat reported.

In contrast, the lowest marriage rates were around 3 marriages per 1 000 inhabitants, which were reported in Luxembourg (3.1), Italy (3.2) and Portugal (3.4), followed by Spain, France (2017 data) and Slovenia (all 3.5).

 

