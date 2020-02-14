The United States Extended Huawei's Provisional License for another 45 Days

President Trump's government has announced that it is extending Huawei's provisional license for another 45 days (to allow US companies to find alternatives to the Chinese telecommunications giant, which was considered a security threat to the United States, France Press reported.

"The 45-day extension is necessary to allow existing telecommunication providers -- particularly those in rural US communities -- the ability to continue to temporarily and securely operate existing networks while they identify alternatives to Huawei for future operation", Department of Commerce wrote in a statement

The provisional license is now open until April 1, and until then, the US administration will decide whether to renew it again or not.