Protests in Greece over New Refugee Centers

World » EU | February 14, 2020, Friday // 12:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Protests in Greece over New Refugee Centers www.pixabay.com

Greek administrative officials and residents of the five Greek Aegean islands accommodating refugees and migrants have staged a protest in Athens against plans to build new camps.

Dozens of protesters from the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos Leros and Kos gathered in front of the interior ministry, carrying placards against projects for new refugee camps.

The new Conservative government, has announced that the current overcrowded camps should be closed this year. It is planned to replace them with new, smaller facilities, which are expected to be operational by mid-2020.

The authorities and residents of the five Aegean islands have strongly opposed the government's initiative. They demanded immediate repatriation of most of the asylum seekers and blamed the EU for abandoning them.

Some posters called for the "illegal migrants" to be deported and the country's borders to be closed.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, protests, mifrants, refugees, camps
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria