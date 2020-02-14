Protests in Greece over New Refugee Centers

Greek administrative officials and residents of the five Greek Aegean islands accommodating refugees and migrants have staged a protest in Athens against plans to build new camps.

Dozens of protesters from the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos Leros and Kos gathered in front of the interior ministry, carrying placards against projects for new refugee camps.

The new Conservative government, has announced that the current overcrowded camps should be closed this year. It is planned to replace them with new, smaller facilities, which are expected to be operational by mid-2020.

The authorities and residents of the five Aegean islands have strongly opposed the government's initiative. They demanded immediate repatriation of most of the asylum seekers and blamed the EU for abandoning them.

Some posters called for the "illegal migrants" to be deported and the country's borders to be closed.