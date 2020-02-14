Turkish President Recep Erdogan Visits Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Pakistan's capital Islamabad yesterday for a two-day official visit, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with cabinet members, welcomed the Turkish president, accompanied by a high-level delegation to PAF Base Nur Khan - a military base used for foreign government officials.

The first lady, Emine Erdogan, also accompanies the President of Turkey.

Erdogan will co-chair a Summit with Khan during his visit - the fourth one since 2002 and the second since he became president.

High-level politicians and cabinet members on both sides will also be present at the Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Cooperation High Level Council.

A joint declaration will be signed at the end of the session, according to a statement by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

"A number of important agreements / memoranda of understanding are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will hold a joint press conference," the statement added.

Together with the Pakistani Prime Minister, Erdogan will address a Pakistani-Turkish business and investment forum that brings together leading investors and businessmen on both sides. Erdogan will also meet separately with Pakistan's President Arif Alvi.