Chinese Doctors have Found a Way to Treat Coronavirus-Infected People

www.pixabay.com

China's technique for plasma transfusion from cured coronavirus to infected patients has proven to be effective, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing local doctors.

The effectiveness of the new treatment was announced at a press conference by the Wuhan hospital manager.

China National Biotec Group said it has collected plasma from some recovered patients to prepare therapeutic products including convalescent plasma and immune globulin.

In late December, Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of pneumonia of unknown origin in Wuhan, Hubei Province. The cause of the disease was a new type of coronavirus, which was named COVID-2019 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of February 13, there are 59,493 confirmed cases reported in China, and 1,353 people have died.

