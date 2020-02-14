The IMF will Present the Results of its Regular Mission to Bulgaria

February 14, 2020, Friday
The International Monetary Fund will present the results of its regular mission to Bulgaria. Experts have been in the country since February 4, and traditionally, they have had a number of meetings with government representatives, BNB, business and non-governmental organizations.

The fund assesses the stability of the financial system and the state of the economy. Yesterday, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov revealed to the line parliamentary committee part of his talks with Washington experts and where they see a reserve for more serious economic growth in Bulgaria:

"They commented on a very interesting term - a neologism for hyper-conservatism both in the public sector and, to their surprise, for the private sector - something they highlighted as a reserve," Vladislav Goranov said.

