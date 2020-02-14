Maxim Behar is the Employer Brand Leader of the Year!

World-renowned PR expert Maxim Behar won the first place in the Employer Brand Leader of the Year category at the prestigious Employer Branding Awards competition organized by b2b Media.

The owner and manager of one of the leading PR companies in Bulgaria M3 Communications Group, Inc. received the award at a stylish ceremony personally from Nadia Marinova, Jury Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of b2B Media. Maxim Behar was honoured for his success as CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc., which is a market leader in the PR business for 25 years. The international accomplishments of the PR expert who is the author of one of the best communications books at the moment, "The Global PR Revolution" are also impressive. Behar is also a former President of the ICCO World PR Organization.

"When I founded M3 Communications Group, Inc., I had one main goal - to work with happy people. 25 years later, I see this dream come true. Our employees are not only happy and motivated but also real leaders. This is the future for all companies - to create leaders who are not afraid to make decisions and can handle any situation," Maxim Behar said after receiving the Employer Brand Leader of the Year award.

The Employer Branding Awards are organized by b2b Media and distinguish businesses and individuals with significant achievements in building and promoting employer brands. The winners are selected by an independent jury composed of prominent experts.