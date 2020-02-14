Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures mostly between 9C and 14C

Today, cloud cover over much of the country will be considerable. In the afternoon, rain is forecast in the west, and later in central Bulgaria, as well. Light south winds will continue to blow, increasing to moderate in the east.

Maximum temperatures mostly between 9C and 14C. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be below average for the month.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

