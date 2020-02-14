US Senate Approves Resolution Limiting Trump's Military Authority against Iran

World | February 14, 2020, Friday // 08:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US Senate Approves Resolution Limiting Trump's Military Authority against Iran www.pixabay.com

The US Senate approved a resolution restricting US President Donald Trump's powers to conduct military operations with Iran, RIA Novosti reported. 55 senators voted in favor of this resolution and 45 opposed.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives passed a similar resolution, which is not legally binding. The Senate bill differs in structure and text. His fate is unlikely to succeed because Trump has no intention of endorsing it. US President Donald Trump called on the Senate not to adopt a resolution against the war with Iran, noting that now is “not the time to show weakness.”

The document was presented by Democrat Tim Kaine. The text of the resolution obliges Trump to end all hostilities against Iran within 30 days.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, Senate, limit, military, resolution, Iran
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria