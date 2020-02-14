US Senate Approves Resolution Limiting Trump's Military Authority against Iran

The US Senate approved a resolution restricting US President Donald Trump's powers to conduct military operations with Iran, RIA Novosti reported. 55 senators voted in favor of this resolution and 45 opposed.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives passed a similar resolution, which is not legally binding. The Senate bill differs in structure and text. His fate is unlikely to succeed because Trump has no intention of endorsing it. US President Donald Trump called on the Senate not to adopt a resolution against the war with Iran, noting that now is “not the time to show weakness.”

The document was presented by Democrat Tim Kaine. The text of the resolution obliges Trump to end all hostilities against Iran within 30 days.