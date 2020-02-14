Cold Wave in Saudi Arabia

Cold wave in Saudi Arabia. The nighttime temperatures in the northern parts of the desert country are negative, the France Press reported, citing meteorological services.

Minus five degrees were measured in the city of Tarif, on the border with Jordan, minus three degrees in Hail, east, and minus two in Arar, on the border with Iraq. In Riyadh, the temperature was around zero and the streets were deserted for the last two nights. “The country is experiencing its most intense cold snap since 2016,” Hassan Abdallah from the Wasm meteorological centre, told AFP

The desert kingdom is known for its extreme heat, particularly during summer. The residents of the capital of neighboring Iraq, where the summers are also very hot, woke up to find the city carpeted in white - something that had not happened in Baghdad for 12 years and had only happened twice in more than a century.

