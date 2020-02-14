European Commission: 99% of the Coronavirus Carriers are in China

So far, 99 percent of the carriers of the new coronavirus are in China, EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidou announced today after a meeting of EU health ministers in Brussels.

According to her, the checks so far show that there are sufficient funds in the EU in warehouses and the network for the supply of health materials. European countries are able to cope with the disease, they can take all the necessary measures, she added.
Kyriakidou called for a willingness to respond to increased response in laboratories, both with regard to the provision of means of detection and protection against the virus. She added that the EU is considering organizing joint procurement for the supply of relevant medical supplies.

The European Commissioner indicated that it is being checked if the European Union has sufficient personal protective equipment.
Responding to a question, she said that most of the safety equipment is made in China.

