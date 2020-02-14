Another $ 3.8 Billion Goes to the Wall between the US and Mexico

The US Department of Defense is transferring another $ 3.8 billion from procurement and other operations to the construction of a wall on the US-Mexican border, official documents sent to the US Congress showed Thursday, AFP reports.

The move expanded the Pentagon's restructuring of funds to support President Donald Trump's efforts to accelerate the construction of the wall. He ignores Congress, which has blocked funding so far.

