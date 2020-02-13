Bulgaria is One of the Coutries with Highest Number of Women Working in the Science and Technology Sector

In 2018, of almost 15 million scientists and engineers in the EU, 59% were men and 41% women, Eurostat data showed.

Men were particularly overrepresented in manufacturing (79% of scientists and engineers in manufacturing were male), while the gender ratio in the services sector was more balanced (54% male and 46% female).

However, in four EU Member States, the majority of scientists and engineers were women: Lithuania (57% female), Bulgaria and Latvia (both 52%) and Denmark (51%).

Less than one third of scientists and engineers were women Finland (29%), Hungary (30%), Luxembourg (31%) and Germany (33%).

The data was published to mark the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on 11 February.