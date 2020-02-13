Petrich Municipality Investigated by OLAF

OLAF, the European Anti-Fraud Office, is investigating the municipality of Petrich for alleged misuse of € 750,000 allocated to repair an already non-existing building. The project is co-financed by a program for cross-border cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece. The money was received to repair the former border police premises and to make the building a museum. Officials from the municipality explained that the building had a wall around which it needed to be built. However, it was demolished by the builders because it had collapsed, BNR reported.
 
OLAF will check within 3 days whether the money was misused. Inspectors will speak to the author of the signal, who has signaled that instead of repairing the dilapidated and no longer existing building, the money was diverted to a new construction.
