President Radev Discussed Bulgaria's Bid to Join the Euro Area with BNB Governor

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev met Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Dimitar Radev on February 13. The focus of the meeting was Bulgaria's announced intention to join the Exchange Rate Mechanism II (ERM II), which is the first mandatory step for joining the euro area, BNT reported.

The Head of State called for strict implementation of the guarantees of financial stability, undertaken by the Pareliment, for full and constant public awareness and transparency in the work of the relevant institutions involved in the process of Bulgaria's accession to the euro area.

Dimitar Radev stressed that the Bulgarian National Bank will continue to participate actively in this process within the framework of its mandate to maintain price stability through a fixed exchange rate regime with the current BGN / EUR rate.