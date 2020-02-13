NSI: The Number of Employees under Labour Contract is Decreasing

According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the number of employees under labour contract at the end of December 2019 decreased by 23.7 thousand or by 1.0% as compared to the end of September 2019, reaching 2.29 million. The highest decrease was observed in economic activities: ‘Accommodation and food service - 11.1%, ‘Agriculture, forestry and fishing’ - 7.4% and in ‘Administrative and support service’ - 2.2 %. The highest increase of the number of employees was recorded in ‘Human health and social work’ - 1.6%.



In the structure of employees by economic activities the biggest relative share of employees was in ‘Manufacturing’ - 21.5% and ‘Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles’ -17.3%.



At the end of December 2019 as compared to the end of December 2018, the number of employees under labour contract decreased by 2.6 thousand, or by 0.1%. The highest decrease in absolute figures was observed in economic activities ‘Manufacturing’ - 12.9 thousand, ‘Accommodation and food service’ - 3.3 thousand, and ‘Transportation and storage’ - by 1.3 thousand, and the highest increase - in ‘Information and communication’- by 7.0 thousand. In percentages the highest decrease was in economic activity ‘Accommodation and food service’ - by 3.1% and ‘Manufacturing’ - by 2.6%, as the highest increase was reported in ‘Information and communication’ - by 7.8%



The average monthly wages and salaries of the employees under labour contract in October was BGN 1,296, in November - BGN 1,294 and in December 2019 - BGN 1,349.



In the fourth quarter of 2019 in comparison with the third quarter of 2019, the average monthly wages and salaries increased by 5.1%, reaching BGN 1,313. The highest increase in wages and salaries was reported in ‘Education’ - by 14.8%, and in ‘Financial and insurance activities’- by 9.2% and ‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ - by 9.1%.



Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the average monthly wages and salaries in the fourth quarter of 2019 rose 12.1%. The highest growth rates were recorded in economic activities: ‘Real estate’ - 19.8%, ‘Education’ - 16.9% and ‘Other services’ - 15.7%.



The economic activities with the highest wages and salaries in the fourth quarter of 2019 were: •‘Information and communication’ - BGN 3,090

•‘Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply’ - BGN 2,161

•‘Financial and insurance activities’ - BGN 2,155.



The lowest wages and salaries were recorded in:

•‘Accommodation and food service’ - BGN 766

•‘Other services’ - BGN 964

•‘Agriculture, forestry and fishing’ - BGN 1,009.



In comparison with a year earlier the average monthly wages and salaries in the public sector grew by 12.2%, while in the private sector - by 12.1%.