The Syrian Parliament Recognized the Armenian Genocide

The Syrian parliament has officially recognized the genocide killing of about 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1917, France Press reported.

The agency notes that this has come amid heightened tensions with Turkey following the bloody clashes in northwestern Syria.

"The parliament... condemns and recognizes the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman state at the start of the twentieth century," the parliament said in a statement.

Turkey does not accept the definition of "genocide" for the events of 1915, claiming that a fratricidal war was fought in the Ottoman Empire at the time, and all parties to the conflict suffered heavy losses, TASS recalls.