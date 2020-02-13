The Syrian Parliament Recognized the Armenian Genocide

World | February 13, 2020, Thursday // 15:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Syrian Parliament Recognized the Armenian Genocide www.pixabay.com

The Syrian parliament has officially recognized the genocide killing of about 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1917, France Press reported.

The agency notes that this has come amid heightened tensions with Turkey following the bloody clashes in northwestern Syria.

"The parliament... condemns and recognizes the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman state at the start of the twentieth century," the parliament said in a statement.

Turkey does not accept the definition of "genocide" for the events of 1915, claiming that a fratricidal war was fought in the Ottoman Empire at the time, and all parties to the conflict suffered heavy losses, TASS recalls.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Armenian Genocide, Syria, turkey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria