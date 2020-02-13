First Victim of the Coronavirus in Japan

First death due to the coronavirus in Japan. According to Katsunobu Kato, the country's health, labor and social security minister, an 80-year-old woman in Kanagawa Prefecture has died from the virus, RIA Novosti reports.

More than 200 people in Japan are infected with the coronavirus, which causes a dangerous form of pneumonia. These are mainly passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined at the Japanese port of Yokohama. There are over 3500 people on board.

At the same time, a taxi driver and a doctor in Wakayama Prefecture are reported to have been infected in Tokyo. According to the Kyodo Agency, the hospital where he worked has stopped receiving new patients.

Among the patients are 12 Japanese who were evacuated by charter flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the spread of the infection began.