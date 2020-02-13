Survey among Students: Six Hours Spent behind the Desk Leads to Depression

Six hours behind the desk are enough for teenagers to develop some form of depression, according to researchers quoted by Metro. The newspaper cites a study by specialists at University College London. They examined data from 4257 adolescents whose movements were monitored with accelerometers for at least 10 hours a day. Participants' behavior was reported at 12, 14, and 16 years of age. They should also answer questions related to symptoms of depression, such as low mood and lack of concentration.

The study found that the physical activity decreased between the ages of 12 and 16. The time which the teenagers spent sitting increased to 7-8 hours a day, BTA reported.

From the analysis of the data it became clear that for every hour spent in a sedentary position, the risk of depression increased by 11 percent until the age of 18. Children in all three groups who spend most of their time in a sitting position were 28 percent more likely to be depressed by the time they reach 18 years of age.