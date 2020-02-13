Boris Johnson Fires 4 Ministers, Sajid Javid Resigned

Andrea Leadsom, Julian Smith, Geoffrey Cox and Theresa Villiers have all been sacked from the cabinet in what is likely to be a relatively modest reshuffle by Boris Johnson, The Guardian reported.

The housing minister and the universities minister were also dismissed.

Yesterday Johnson warned that he will make changes to the government. It is reported that Johnson wants to focus on domestic politics and reduce the number of ministers.

Although it was reported that key figures such as Finance Minister Sajid Javid and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, both firm supporters of Britain's exit from the EU, are expected to maintain their posts, Javid resigned as chancellor.

Rishi Sunak who was chief secretary to the Treasury is set to replace him as chancellor, Metro UK reported.

Downing Street has now started tweeting about the reshuffle, starting with confirmation that Dominic Raab, Michael Gove and Priti Patel are all staying in post, The Guardian reported.

The latest information can be found on the UK's Prime Minister official Twitter profile.

