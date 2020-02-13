Russians' trust in Vladimir Putin has declined: from 59% in 2017 to 35% today.

Why? What are the Russians' complaints? Only 35% of the Russians trust in President Vladimir Putin. This is the result of a survey conducted at the Yuri Levada Analytical Center, in January 2020.

Putin's credibility has declined in comparison to 2017. At the end of 2017, 59% of the people approved and trustet the president. In September 2019, the percentage was 31.

However, despite the decline in confidence, he is still the most popular politician in Russia, according to fakti.bg.



