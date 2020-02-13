The US has Launched Investigations into Harvard and Yale Universities

The US Department of Education has launched an investigation into Harvard and Yale universities for failing to provide information on gifts from foreign countries and their contracts with them, RIA Novosti reported.

In November 2019, it was announced that the US Department of Education requires the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Maryland to provide details of their contacts with Russia and China.

A statement from the agency said Yale may have failed to report "at least" $375 million in foreign gifts and contracts. The department also said in a press release it was concerned Harvard “may lack appropriate institutional controls over foreign money and has failed to report fully all foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.”

As for the University of Harvard, the US Department of Education has asked the university to provide data "on gifts and contracts from China, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iran." It is noted that the ministry wants to receive contact information with the Skolkovo Foundation, Kaspersky Lab and.

The ministry said it was worried that Harvard University had not provided information on all gifts and contracts.

