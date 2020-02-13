10,000 People Quarantined in Vietnam because of the Coronavirus
World | February 13, 2020, Thursday // 13:47| Views: | Comments: 0

Vietnam announced Thursday that a 10,000 people will be quarantined because of concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, AFP reported.
"As of February 13, 2020, we will urgently implement the task of isolation and quarantine of the epidemic area in Son Loi commune," a health ministry statement said.
The quarantine period is 20 days.
So far, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam, five of them in Son Loi commune.
