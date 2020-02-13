Coronavirus: Eight Foreigners in China have been Cured
The number of the coronavirus infected foreign nationals in China remains 27, but 8 have already been cured, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.
The Foreign Office refrained from commenting on the citizenship of the infected, in order to respect the rights and interests of patients, RIA Novosti reported.
Days ago, a Chinese diplomat reported that two of the infected, a Japanese and US national, had died and three had recovered.
