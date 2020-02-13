Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm

It will be mostly sunny today. Light winds will blow from the west-southwest. Maximum temperatures between 9C and 14C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average; it will start to drop in in the afternoon.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
