Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm

www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly sunny today. Light winds will blow from the west-southwest. Maximum temperatures between 9C and 14C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average; it will start to drop in in the afternoon.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

