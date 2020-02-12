The NRA Warned that it was Shutting Down Windows User Services
As of February 17, all National Revenue Agency (NRA) e-services will not be accessible to users with Windows XP and older versions of browsers, the revenue agency recalled.
Windows 7 users whose support has already been discontinued by the manufacturer should have access, but the revenue agency will not guarantee when the portal will no longer be accessible due to suspension of software updates by
The change is made to ensure the security of data exchange.
