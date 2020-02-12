Greece Negotiates the Production of Electric Vehicles with Volkswagen

Business | February 12, 2020, Wednesday // 22:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greece Negotiates the Production of Electric Vehicles with Volkswagen www.pixabay.com

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis meets with a delegation of Volkswagen (in connection with a project for the production of electric vehicles.

The Greek government is strongly committed to promoting the use of electric vehicles as a strategic priority, according to the Foreign Ministry's website.

In this context, a high-level delegation of Volkswagen is visiting Kavala and Thassos to explore the potential of local infrastructure in the field of electric vehicle production.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy, Kostas Fragogiannis , and the delegation of the automotive concern will evaluate the survey data on site.

Economic diplomacy officials have already taken appropriate action to collect traffic data and road networks in other islands of similar size.

It is emphasized that at this stage, all talks between the Greek Government and Volkswagen are preliminary and no decisions have been made and no agreed timetable for the conclusion of the agreement.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kostas Fragogiannis, Volkswagen, greece, talks, electic vehicles
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria