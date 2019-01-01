NSSI: Average Insurable Earnings in Bulgaria for December 2019 was BGN 1,063.32

The National Social Security Institute (NSSI) has reported that the average insurable earnings in Bulgaria for December 2019 was BGN 1,063.32, said the NSSI press office, Focus News Agency reported.

The average monthly insurable earnings for the period from 01 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 stood at BGN 986,52.

The estimated average monthly insurable earnings for the country for the indicated period is used in the calculation of the newly granted pensions in January 2020, in accordance with Article 70, para. 3 of the Social Security Code.

