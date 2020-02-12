Boris Johnson about to Make Changes in the British Government
World | February 12, 2020, Wednesday // 15:50| Views: | Comments: 0
novinite.bg
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make changes to the government tomorrow, according to his office, cited by the France Press. These will be the first ministerial shifts in the UK since Brexit.
It is reported that Johnson wants to focus on domestic politics and reduce the number of ministers.
However, key figures such as Finance Minister Sajid Javid and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, both firm supporters of Britain's exit from the EU, are expected to maintain their posts.
- » 3 Month-Old Baby Diagnosed with the Coronavirus was Successfully Cured
- » US Considers Nominating Jeffrey Okamoto as Kristalina Georgieva's First Deputy
- » Today is the Safer Internet Day
- » Scotland is Taking Steps towards Independence
- » Today is the World Pulses Day: See the Production of Pulses in the EU Prepared by Eurostat
- » Italy Confirms Third Case of Coronavirus