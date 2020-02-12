Boris Johnson about to Make Changes in the British Government

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make changes to the government tomorrow, according to his office, cited by the France Press. These will be the first ministerial shifts in the UK since Brexit.

It is reported that Johnson wants to focus on domestic politics and reduce the number of ministers.

However, key figures such as Finance Minister Sajid Javid and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, both firm supporters of Britain's exit from the EU, are expected to maintain their posts.