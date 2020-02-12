BNR: Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Seeks Full Review of Privatization Process

BNR: Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev Seeks Full Review of Privatization Process

Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev assigned the State Agency for National Security the task of carrying out a full inspection of the entire privatization process and ex-post control by the ministries, agencies and other state institutions in charge of the process.

The review is to include all privatization deals, the payments connected with them, as well as all steps taken in the process of post-privatization supervision, BNR reported.

