Two-thirds of the world's population may be at risk of contracting the new coronavirus (named by WHO COVID-19 - Bel BC) if it cannot be stopped, said Hong Kong epidemiologist Professor Gabriel Leung.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian, he stated that most experts are inclined to believe that any infected person can transmit the virus to at least two and a half more people, that is, the prevalence rate can reach 60-80%.

Prof Gabriel Leung, the chair of public health medicine at Hong Kong University, said the overriding question was to figure out the size and shape of the iceberg. Most experts thought that each person infected would go on to transmit the virus to about 2.5 other people. That gave an “attack rate” of 60-80%.

“Sixty per cent of the world’s population is an awfully big number,” Leung told the Guardian in London, en route to an expert meeting at the WHO in Geneva on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

